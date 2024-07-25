Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $579 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Baker Hughes Co. (BKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $579 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $7.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.81 billion.

Baker Hughes shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.58, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

