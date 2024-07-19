Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $33.1 million. The Milwaukee-based…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $216.7 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

