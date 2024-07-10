AZZ: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net loss of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $413.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.6 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion.

AZZ shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.45, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.