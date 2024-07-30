Axos Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $104.9 million.…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $104.9 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $484.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $290.9 million, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $450 million, or $7.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

Axos Financial shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $77.61, an increase of 65% in the last 12 months.

