Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $50.9 million.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million.

Axcelis shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $126.35, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.