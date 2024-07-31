Avanos Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $171.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.1 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

Avanos Medical shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 6% in the last 12 months.

