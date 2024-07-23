Avangrid: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $169 million. The…

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $169 million.

The Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

Avangrid shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.51, a fall of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

