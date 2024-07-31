AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $130.2…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $130.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.99 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.31 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.48 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.76 billion.

AutoNation shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

