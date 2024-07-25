AudioEye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $735,000 in its…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $735,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.9 million to $9 million for the fiscal third quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 48 cents to 51 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $34.5 million to $34.8 million.

AudioEye shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.72, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

