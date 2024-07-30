AudioCodes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 million.…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lod, Israel-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.

