AT&T, Wells Fargo fall; Fastenal, Bank of New York Mellon rise, Friday, 7/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

AT&T Inc. (T), down 5 cents to $18.81.

Text and phone records of “nearly all” of the telecommunication giant’s customers were downloaded to a third-party app during a data breach in 2022.

Dollar General Corp. (DG), up $2.64 to $134.24.

The discount retailer agreed to pay a $12 million fine and improve conditions at thousands of retail stores nationwide.

Fastenal Co. (FAST), up $1.80 to $65.97.

The distributor of nuts, bolts and other construction materials matched Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), up $2.93 to $64.40.

The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), down $4.10 to $56.06.

The bank’s net interest income fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co. (BA), down $2.85 to $181.06.

The airplane maker reportedly warned some customers about more delivery delays for the 737 Max.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK), up $1.33 to $50.84.

Rio Tinto is reportedly considering a buyout offer for the Canadian coal miner.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), down 19 cents to $28.42.

The energy company reached a $241.5 million settlement with the U.S. over alleged air quality violations in North Dakota.

