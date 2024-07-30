AtriCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in…

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $116.3 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $456 million to $461 million.

AtriCure shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.88, a decline of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.