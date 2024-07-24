ATN International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.4 million.

ATN International expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

ATN International shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.14, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.