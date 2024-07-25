Atlantic Union: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.2 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $344.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $212.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

