Astrazeneca: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.93 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $12.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.48 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

