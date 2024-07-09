Assured Guaranty, Kymera rise; BP, Helen of Troy fall, Tuesday, 7/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: BP Plc., down $1.75 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

BP Plc., down $1.75 to $34.80.

The energy giant warned investors about a $2 billion impairment charge.

Helen of Troy Ltd., down $24.68 to $64.33.

The Hydro Flask maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., up $4 to $80.70.

The insurance holding company said it will combine two U.S. businesses and announced a $300 million special dividend.

Applied Digital Corp., down $1.67 to $5.47.

The technology company announced plans for a sale of up to $125 million in stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., up $7.48 to $39.44.

The biopharmaceutical company’s partner, Sanofi, is expanding studies on potential skin condition treatments.

TeraWulf Inc., down 44 cents to $5.03.

The owner of Bitcoin mining facilities announced the full repayment of its term loan ahead of schedule.

Axcelis Technologies Inc., up $7.43 to $151.06.

The semiconductor services company raised its second-quarter financial forecasts.

Helios Technologies Inc., down $5.07 to $41.26.

The industrial products manufacturer placed its CEO on paid leave following allegations of a potential violation of the code of conduct.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.