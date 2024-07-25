Associated Banc-Corp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $115.6 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 52 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $595.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $325.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.4 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.93, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.