AssetMark Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.3 million.

The Concord, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $198.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193.3 million.

AssetMark Financial shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.33, an increase of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

