ASML: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $4.32.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, ASML said it expects revenue in the range of $7.21 billion to $7.86 billion.

ASML shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

