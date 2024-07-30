Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $11.8 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $44.3 million, or 25 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $316.5 million in the period.

