ASGN Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.2…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.2 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.83, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.