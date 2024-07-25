ASE Technology Hldg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $240.6 million.

The Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.