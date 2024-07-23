Artisan Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $270.8 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have dropped almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.60, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

