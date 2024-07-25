Arrow Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The bank, based in Glens Falls, New York, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $55.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35 million, beating Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

