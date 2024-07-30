Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $65.9…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $65.9 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $365.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.7 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

