Armour Residential REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $48.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.68, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

