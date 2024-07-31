Ardmore Shipping: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.7 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.13 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $121.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.6 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

