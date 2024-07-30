Archrock Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.4 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.4 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $270.5 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year.

