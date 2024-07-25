Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Arch Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Arch Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The coal producer posted revenue of $608.8 million in the period.

Arch Resources shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up