AptarGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $90.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and investment costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $910.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.38 to $1.46.

AptarGroup shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $141.41, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

