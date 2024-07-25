AppFolio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $197.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.3 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $772 million to $778 million.

AppFolio shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $259.07, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPF

