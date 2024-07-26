Aon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $524 million. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $524 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.93 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.72 billion.

Aon shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 13%. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

