Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.7 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $65.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $978.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980.2 million.

Antero Resources shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.02, a climb of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.