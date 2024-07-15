Answering the ‘Why This Medical School?’ Question

Medical school applicants are asked, “Why do you want to go to this medical school?” in medical school secondary essays…

Medical school applicants are asked, “Why do you want to go to this medical school?” in medical school secondary essays and medical school interviews. The key to a strong “Why this medical school” response is to tailor your reasons to both your career interests and the unique opportunities the medical school has to offer.

The first step a med school applicant can take to prepare for this response is to do extensive research to find the unique activities they want to pursue at each medical school. The key is specificity. For example, if you are interested in global health, find a global health elective that you are interested in pursuing. On the other hand, if you are interested in oncology research, find specific professors or labs you want to conduct oncology research with.

Then, you have to craft a strong “Why this medical school” response. Your essays and interview responses should include the specific classes, clinical rotation electives, volunteer opportunities, research projects, student organizations and professors you want to work with.

Finally, align your response to the medical school’s specific mission and culture.

It is hard to tease out what a medical school’s culture is since all their missions sound similar. To gain a better understanding of a medical school’s culture, read the bios of current students on the website, watch YouTube videos of current medical students, and visit the medical school. Pay particular attention to what opportunities the current medical students are involved with.

For example, if all the students you listen to are involved with free clinics, then you know that the medical school values student involvement with the local underserved community. Conversely, if a majority of the students you speak with are conducting research projects, that’s an indication that the medical school values research.

Below are hypothetical responses of three med school applicants with different interests.

Applicant 1: Interested in Oncology

My mom passed away from breast cancer when I was in high school. I admired how her oncologist sat down with our family at each appointment to answer our questions and educate us to help make the best decisions for my mom. I was inspired to pursue medicine and care for my patients and their families in the same compassionate manner.

I worked with cancer support groups in my community. I organized my university’s “Breast Cancer Awareness Walk-a-thon” each year and raised a total of $40,000 towards breast cancer research. I met many breast cancer survivors from whom I learned the importance of community in their journeys towards recovery. For example, they talked about the importance of being connected with other patients with breast cancer so that they can relate to others going through the emotional and physical difficulties of chemo and radiation.

Working in a molecular biology lab in college, I focused on identifying genetic markers associated with breast cancer, which aimed to develop more targeted and effective treatments. Analyzing tumor samples and collaborating with a dedicated team of researchers not only honed my technical skills, but also deepened my understanding of the complexities of cancer biology. In medical school, I want to work with Professor M. on identifying tumor markers through cancer genomic sequencing.

I also want to work with the hospital’s Cancer Institute to organize outreach programs in low-income communities that promote cancer screening awareness. I am excited to pursue clinical electives in women’s health and oncology to learn how to take care of cancer patients. In the future, I am interested in pursuing academic medicine through conducting oncology research and taking care of cancer patients.

Applicant 2: Interested in Urban Health

I want to attend this medical school because of its emphasis on urban health. I grew up next to downtown Los Angeles and volunteered in homeless shelters. I saw how difficult it was for homeless individuals to receive medical care because they lacked transportation and health insurance. In college, I studied sociology to understand the social structures and systems that contribute to homelessness.

I am particularly interested in coming to this medical school because of its commitment to community health, including the impoverished neighborhoods around the hospital. I am excited about the Homeless Health Elective where we can conduct medical exams and take patient histories at the local homeless shelter. As somebody who is interested in emergency medicine, I want to create partnerships between the hospital’s emergency department and local homeless shelters to ensure that our homeless patients have safe shelter after they are discharged.

Applicant 3: Interested in Global Health

Throughout college, I worked on public health initiatives in Ethiopia to reduce childhood mortality among the poorest 25% of the population. Similarly, in medical school, I want to continue pursuing community outreach globally.

I want to pursue the global health scholarly concentration at the medical school. Classes like “Social Entrepreneurship in Global Health” will give me ideas on how to implement innovative programs in developing countries. I am excited about doing a summer elective in Africa to continue to gain clinical experience abroad. Additionally, I would like to organize and go to the annual medical missions supported by the medical school. I would like to learn how to provide effective medical care in resource-limited settings.

Finally, I would love to be mentored by Dr. A, who is involved with UNICEF and the World Health Organization, in order to understand how I can collaborate with these institutions in my future career.

These three case studies show how to highlight specific interests in medicine through the “Why this medical school?” response. We see how each student’s activities in college relate to specific opportunities he or she wants to pursue in medical school. Each applicant also connects the medical school opportunities to what he or she wants to pursue in the future.

