AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $71 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $184.3 million, or $4.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $303.9 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to a loss of 38 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

AngioDynamics shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.