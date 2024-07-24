Amphenol: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $524.8 million.…

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $524.8 million.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Amphenol shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.

