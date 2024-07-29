Amkor Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.60, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

