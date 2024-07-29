Amerisafe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $11 million. On…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $11 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76 million.

Amerisafe shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.68, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

