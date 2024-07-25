Ameris Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $90.8 million. The bank, based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $90.8 million.

The bank, based in Atlanta, said it had earnings of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $436 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $301.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273.7 million.

Ameris Bancorp shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $60.88, a climb of 50% in the last 12 months.

