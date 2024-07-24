Ameriprise: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $829 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $829 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $8.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $8.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.51 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.17 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.19 billion.

Ameriprise shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $423.55, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMP

