Amerigo Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The copper and molybdenum mining company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARREF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARREF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.