American Water Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $277 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.30 per share.

American Water Works shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $142.36, a drop of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

