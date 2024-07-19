American Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.02 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $4.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.22 per share.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $16.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.57 billion.

American Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $13.80 per share.

American Express shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.