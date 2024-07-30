American Assets Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $46.1 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.9 million, or 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.

American Assets Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.48 to $2.54 per share.

The company’s shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.82, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

