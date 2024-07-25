American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $717 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $14.33 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.42 billion.

American Airlines expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to $1.30 per share.

American Airlines shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

