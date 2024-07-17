Amer Movil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $63.5 million,…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $63.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.93 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

