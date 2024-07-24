Amedisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $591.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.3 million.

Amedisys shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.58, an increase of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

