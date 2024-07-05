Amazon, Macy’s rise; Robinhood Markets, APA fall, Friday, 7/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Amazon.com Inc., up $2.41 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $2.41 to $200.

The online retail giant will hold a minority stake in the company resulting from HBC’s buyout of Neiman Marcus Group.

Macy’s Inc., up $1.71 to $19.64.

Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management reportedly raised their offer for the department store chain.

Barrick Gold Corp., up 14 cents to $17.44.

The gold and copper miner rose with prices for the metals.

Robinhood Markets Inc., down 21 cents to $22.68.

The securities trading platform slipped along with companies tied closely to cryptocurrency activity, as bitcoin fell.

APA Corp., down 83 cents to $28.60.

The oil and natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8 to $171.90.

The chipmaker gained ground along with some other big companies tied to artificial intelligence technology.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $2.75 to $204.79.

Several big banks slipped ahead of their upcoming earnings reports, which kick off the bulk of earnings season next week.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down $1.37 to $46.02.

The airline will be the first among its major competitors to report financial results next week.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.