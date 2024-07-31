Altria: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 billion.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.28 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.43 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.07 to $5.15 per share.

