GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.28. A year ago, they were trading at $6.10.

